Russia Jails Disabled Pilot 8 Years for Seeking to Join Ukraine Army

A Siberian court has sentenced a disabled and retired airline pilot to more than eight years in prison on charges of trying to join the Ukrainian army, the human rights project Perviy Otdel reported Friday.

Igor Pokusin, 61, was born in southwestern Ukraine’s port city of Odesa but today lives in Russia’s republic of Khakassia, over 3,000 kilometers east of Moscow.

He has openly expressed opposition to Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but he maintains that he has never sought to fight for Ukraine.

Perviy Otdel notes that authorities had illegally wiretapped Pokusin’s telephone conversations with friends and relatives in Ukraine, in which he discussed providing humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians.