Pussy Riot’s New Music Video Says ‘There Are No Nazis’ in Ukraine

Members of the anti-Kremlin feminist activist group Pussy Riot released their latest anti-war music video with footage of the most harrowing scenes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as it crossed the 10-month mark on Saturday.

“We want to shout about this war as loudly as possible. Don't turn your back on the war. We must stop it,” Pussy Riot member Olga Borisova said in a statement to The Moscow Times on Wednesday.

The video, dubbed “Mama, Don’t Watch TV,” calls against military censorship and repressions in Russia and advocates for an international tribunal against Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Russian propagandists and military officials whom Pussy Riot accuses of genocide of the Ukrainian people.

“We want people from all over the world not to turn away from these videos, to remember the crimes that Putin and his army have been committing for 10 months now,” Borisova said.

“Putin's empire must die,” she added.

The band has been touring Europe with its Riot Days show after Putin launched a military invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which the Kremlin calls a “special military operation.”

The tour raises money for Ukraine, which includes the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv.

During the football World Cup final in Qatar this month, members of Pussy Riot tried to storm the pitch to protest issues including the war in Ukraine.

Three activists including the band associate Pyotr Verzilov were stopped near the pitch and detained by the police.

Several Pussy Riot activists have fled Russia after the war. Maria Alyohina and Lucy Shtein, who fled house arrest, were put on the Russian wanted list.