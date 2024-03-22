Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Adds ‘LGBT Movement’ to ‘Terrorists and Extremists’ List

Russian police detain demonstrators during a gay pride event in St Petersburg in 2013. Ruslan Shamukov / TASS

Russia’s state financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring has added the so-called “international LGBT public movement” to its list of terrorists and extremists.

Being added to the registry allows the authorities to freeze designees' bank accounts without a court order.

It was not immediately clear how Rosfinmonitoring planned to enforce its rules against the vaguely defined “LGBT movement,” which does not legally exist, and thus has no registered address or bank account.

The listing comes after Russia’s Supreme Court designated the so-called movement as a banned “extremist” organization in November.

Russia’s Justice Ministry added the “international LGBT movement” to its list of banned organizations on March 1.

This week, a court in the city of Orenburg ordered the arrest of two managers at a gay bar as part of Russia’s first criminal “extremism” case against members of the LGBTQ+ community.

They face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of “organizing extremist activities.”

Russia’s civil rights and LGBTQ+ activists have told The Moscow Times the “extremist” designations could allow the authorities to prosecute anyone who has associated with LGBTQ+ lifestyles or symbols in public.

LGBTQ+ rights have gradually eroded in the decade since President Vladimir Putin signed a law banning “LGBT propaganda” toward minors in 2013.

Read more about: LGBT , Rosfinmonitoring

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

crackdown

Russia Labels Main LGBT Group 'Foreign Agent'

Authorities declared the Russian LGBT Network a "foreign agent" as part of a continuing crackdown on media outlets and rights groups.
lgbt representation

Russian Food Retailer Defies ‘Gay Propaganda’ Law With LGBT Family-Featuring Ad

“We believe not featuring the families of our real customers would be hypocritical,” VkusVill said.
right to love

Russian Band Releases Pro-LGBT Video

Sansara's video portrays "two people who love each other but forbid themselves," says writer Evgeny Primachenko.
LGBT

Russian Political Party Stands By Transgender Voting Precinct Worker

The Just Russia political party says it will not try to remove Yekaterina Messorosh from a local voting precinct commission in St. Petersburg because of...