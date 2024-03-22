Russia Adds ‘LGBT Movement’ to ‘Terrorists and Extremists’ List

Russia’s state financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring has added the so-called “international LGBT public movement” to its list of terrorists and extremists.

Being added to the registry allows the authorities to freeze designees' bank accounts without a court order.

It was not immediately clear how Rosfinmonitoring planned to enforce its rules against the vaguely defined “LGBT movement,” which does not legally exist, and thus has no registered address or bank account.

The listing comes after Russia’s Supreme Court designated the so-called movement as a banned “extremist” organization in November.