Russian Court Rules to Deport Chinese LGBT Blogger

A Russian court has arrested a Chinese blogger for seven days and ruled to have him deported from the country one day after he was detained on charges of distributing “LGBT propaganda,” the independent rights monitor OVD-Info reported Thursday.

Haoyang Xu and his partner Gela Gogishvili, who is a Russian citizen, were accused by a Kazan court of publishing videos where they “touch each other on different parts of their bodies, including sexual organs.” The court also said that Xu “promoted sex changes among minors.”

The bloggers’ lawyer disputed the claims, arguing that they warn audiences that their blog contains adult content with an 18+ disclaimer.