Russia Calls UK Decision to Allow Assange Extradition ‘Shameful’

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced as “shameful” a London court’s decision that will allow the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States.

"This is a shameful verdict in a political case against a journalist and public figure, another manifestation of the Anglo-Saxon alliance’s cannibalistic worldview,” the outspoken Russian diplomat said on her Telegram channel Friday.

The U.S. on Friday won an appeal in London’s High Court against a January court ruling that said he could not be extradited due to concerns over his mental health.

Assange is wanted in the U.S. over allegations he broke espionage law and conspired to hack into government computers. He faces a possible prison sentence of up to 175 years in jail, his lawyers have said.