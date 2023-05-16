Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Prosecutors Seek 9-Year Prison Term for Opposition Activist

Mikhail Kriger Daria Kornilova / t.me/freekriger

Russian prosecutors on Tuesday requested a prison sentence of nine years for opposition figure and anti-war activist Mikhail Kriger.

Kriger, 63, was arrested in November 2022 on charges of justifying terrorism and inciting hatred.

After Tuesday’s court hearing, Kriger, who denied his guilt, sang the Ukrainian folk song “Chervona Kalyna,” which has become an anthem of Ukrainian resistance following the Kremlin’s invasion.

The verdict in Kriger’s case is expected to be handed down on Wednesday.

Kriger was charged with “justifying terrorism” over a 2020 social media post in which he praised two men who staged attacks at Federal Security Service (FSB) buildings as “heroes.”

Investigators also claim that Kriger “incited hatred” by calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be executed by hanging in a 2020 Facebook post.

Russia’s Memorial human rights organization has recognized Kriger as a political prisoner.

Kriger’s supporters believe he was arrested for his anti-war position and activism.

Russia detained more than 20,000 people for political reasons throughout 2022, according to end-of-year statistics published by OVD-Info, one of Russia’s leading independent human rights watchdogs.

Read more about: Opposition , Court case

Read more

imprisoned for a post

Russia Jails Anti-War Journalist 6 Years for ‘Fake News’

Maria Ponomarenko was arrested for publishing information about the Mariupol theater bombing.
2 Min read
final verdict

Russia Hands Popular Former Governor 22-Year Prison Sentence

A Russian court has sentenced Sergei Furgal, the former governor of the Khabarovsk region whose arrest sparked mass protests, to 22 years in a maximum-security...
reviewed verdict

Russia Orders New Trial in Activist’s ‘Repeat Protest’ Conviction

Konstantin Kotov is the second person ever to be found guilty of taking part in multiple unsanctioned protests.
Ustinov verdict

Russian Actors Launch Flashmob in Support of Colleague Jailed Over Moscow Protests

Actors have adopted the phrase “I/We Are Pavel Ustinov,” borrowing from this summer's campaign in support of a jailed journalist.