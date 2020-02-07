Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Jury Acquits Gay Man’s Murder Suspect

The knife attack was “most likely due to sexual orientation,” the victim's boyfriend who survived the attack said. Artyom Geodakyzn / TASS

A Moscow jury has acquitted a man accused of killing a gay man last year, the LGBT rights group Stimul reported Thursday.

Security cameras captured 40-year-old Roman Yedalov’s stabbing death near central Moscow’s Kursky train station in June 2019. His boyfriend Yevgeny Yefimov, who survived the attack, recounted that the suspect had shouted homophobic slurs. 

Jurors found Anton Berezhnyi not guilty of murder, which would have resulted in a prison sentence of up to 15 years, Stimul said. 

They found Berezhnyi guilty on a lesser charge of battery, which carries a two-year prison sentence, the Mediazona news website reported

A Basmanny district court judge is due to deliver a verdict in the coming days, which Stimul said its legal team plans to appeal. 

Berezhnyi partially admitted his guilt, the rights group said.

“He said that [Yedalov] fell on the knife,” Stimul spokesperson Sergei Romanovsky told Mediazona.

The independent Dozhd news channel reported that Yedalov was killed and Yefimov was injured on their way home from a gay club.

The knife attack was “most likely due to sexual orientation,” Yefimov told Dozhd.

Berezhnyi’s acquittal comes a day after a prominent watchdog noted that the number of hate crimes against members of Russia’s LGBT community increased in 2019.

Activists tie the rise in violence to Russia’s 2013 law banning “gay propaganda among minors” and anti-LGBT rhetoric on state television.

Read more about: LGBT , Court case

Read more

exchange offer

Russia Proposes to Swap Prisoners With U.S.

Russian pilot is serving 20 years for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the United States.
TMI

Russia's Kommersant Faces Fines for Disseminating State Secrets – Reports

A case into “abuse of the freedom of mass media” has been filed against the Kommersant business daily.
Calvey case

Kremlin Hopes Detained U.S. Investor Calvey Will Be Freed for St. Petersburg Forum

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Calvey was a trustworthy businessman.
Political revenge

Ex-U.S. Marine Held in Russia Says His Espionage Case Is Politically Motivated

Paul Whelan said earlier he was being subjected to threats and humiliation by a security service investigator.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.