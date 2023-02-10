LGBT Dialogue Redacted from Russian-Language Hogwarts Legacy Game

The Russian subtitles for the new Harry Potter universe video game Hogwarts Legacy have reportedly altered a lesbian character’s biography to downplay her identity.

In the original version of the action role-playing game released Friday, 19th-century archaeologist Nora Treadwell is heard referring to the witch Priya Treadwell as “my wife.”

The game's Russian subtitles however replace the word “wife” with “friend,” according to a screenshot tweeted Thursday by Nikita Likhachev, communications director at the Mail.ru Group tech giant.

It was not immediately clear if these were authorized Russian subtitles, as Hogwarts Legacy is not expected to hit the Russian market due to restrictions by major U.S. studios over the invasion of Ukraine.

It was also unclear if the move was done to comply with Russia’s new law banning the depiction of non-heterosexual relationships and identities in games, books, movies and other works.