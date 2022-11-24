Russian Lawmakers Pass Expansion to ‘Gay Propaganda’ Ban

Russian lawmakers passed legislation Thursday imposing steep fines for LGBT “propaganda” among both minors and adults.

The new bill bans the “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relationships” aimed at any age group — not just toward minors, as was banned under the country's controversial 2013 law. The bill also codifies new offenses such as “propaganda of pedophilia” and encouraging minors to get a sex change.

“The decision will allow us to protect children and the country’s future from the darkness spread by the United States and European states,” Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house of parliament, the State Duma, wrote on social media.

Under the newly passed amendments, propaganda of “non-traditional sexual relations” among both minors and adults is punishable by a fine of up to 5 million rubles ($82,500) for organizations.

Groups that “distribute” materials containing LGBT content or which “can make children want to change their gender” face fines of up to 4 million rubles ($66,000).