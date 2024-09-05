U.S. Charges 5 Russian Military Officers Over Ukraine Cyberattacks

The United States charged five Russian military officers on Thursday for allegedly conducting cyberattacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine ahead of the Russian invasion.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen said the members of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency indicted in Maryland waged a cyber campaign against Ukraine known as WhisperGate.

"The WhisperGate campaign included the targeting of civilian infrastructure and Ukrainian computer systems wholly unrelated to the military or national defense," Olsen said at a press conference in Baltimore.

FBI special agent William DelBagno said the WhisperGate malware attack in January 2022 "could be considered the first shot of the war."

It was intended to cripple Ukraine's government and critical infrastructure by targeting financial systems, agriculture, emergency services, healthcare and schools, DelBagno said.

Olsen said the cyber campaign was not restricted to Ukraine but also included attacks on computer systems in the United States and other NATO countries backing Ukraine.