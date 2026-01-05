Russia Warns Citizens Against Travel to Venezuela After U.S. Ousts Maduro

Russia on Monday urged its citizens to refrain from traveling to Venezuela after the United States seized leader Nicolás Maduro in a shock military raid on the capital city of Caracas.
In a statement, the Economic Development Ministry warned of risks to personal safety in Venezuela “in connection with armed aggression by the United States … and threats of repeat attacks.”
Russian tourists already in Venezuela were advised to exercise heightened caution and to closely follow official statements from local authorities and Russian diplomatic missions.
The ministry also recommended that tour operators and travel agencies suspend sales of trips to Venezuela and inform Russian tourists about the current situation and the terms for cancelling contracts.
It added that Russian tourists may seek to terminate existing travel contracts and demand a full refund under the circumstances.
The Foreign Ministry issued a similar warning, strongly advising Russian citizens to avoid travel to the country unless absolutely necessary.
On Saturday, the Foreign Ministry had called for the release of Maduro and his wife and slammed what it called an “unacceptable encroachment on the sovereignty of an independent state.”
Russia’s Embassy in Caracas said it was operating as usual and remained in constant contact with the Venezuelan authorities and Russian citizens in the South American country.
It did not report any Russian citizens as having been injured in Saturday’s attacks.
