U.S. Confirms Authorization for Ukraine to Use Long-Range Missiles Against Russia

The U.S. State Department confirmed Tuesday that President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use long-range missiles to target Russian territory, a move that the Kremlin has warned would lead to “significant escalation.”

The policy shift, first reported by the New York Times and Washington Post on Sunday, follows Ukraine’s repeated requests to use the weapons against targets in Russia and allegedly comes in response to North Korea sending troops to aid Moscow’s war effort.

Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols, who confirmed the reports, told the Brazilian news outlet O Globo that the decision was aimed at pressuring Moscow into peace talks.

“Perhaps it will begin to negotiate peace or, better yet, will simply withdraw from Ukrainian territory,” Nichols was quoted as saying at the G20 summit in Rio.

Nichols emphasized that the weapons would enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities and signal to the Kremlin that efforts to seize Ukrainian territory through force would fail.