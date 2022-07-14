Pro-Russian Separatists Capture American Civilian in Ukraine – Reports

Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have captured a U.S. citizen for allegedly taking part in pro-Ukrainian rallies, accusations that his friends and family deny, The Guardian reported Wednesday.

Suedi Murekezi, 35, is the third American national known to be held by pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine’s separatist-controlled city of Donetsk. He had moved to Ukraine in pursuit of a cryptocurrency venture after serving eight years in the U.S. Air Force, according to The Guardian.

Murekezi’s friends noticed his disappearance in the southern Ukrainian port city of Kherson, which Russian forces captured in the early weeks of the war, sometime around June 8.

He was spotted two days later being forced to declare “glory to the Russian army” in a video circulating on the separatist Telegram channels. Pro-Russian rebels have not publicly spoken about Murekezi’s detention.

Murekezi reportedly told his brother on the phone that he is being falsely accused of participating in pro-Ukrainian protests.

“I know for a fact that he did not go out and protest,” Leo De Lang, a Dutch friend of Murekezi, told The Guardian.

“They are using him as a pawn for their own propaganda purposes,” his brother Sele said.