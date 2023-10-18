Putin Calls U.S. ATACMS Missiles to Ukraine a ‘Mistake’

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday decried Washington’s supply of ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine as a “mistake” that would not fundamentally change the situation on the battlefield.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday his forces had used the U.S. Army’s M39 Army Tactical Missile System for the first time, though the United States had not yet publicly announced their deliveries to Kyiv.

Several Russian pro-war military bloggers claimed that ATACMS, which have a maximum range of around 300 kilometers (186 miles), were used to strike Russian-controlled airfields in southeastern Ukraine.

A U.S. National Security Council spokesperson later confirmed that they had supplied Ukraine with a type of ATACMS with a range of just 165 kilometers (102 miles).