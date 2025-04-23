Vance Tells Russia and Ukraine to Accept Peace Terms or Risk U.S. Abandoning Talks

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance on Wednesday warned that Washington may abandon efforts to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine unless Moscow and Kyiv agree to terms currently under discussion.

“We’ve issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and the Ukrainians, and it’s time for them to either say ‘yes,’ or for the United States to walk away from this process,” Vance told reporters during a four-day visit to India.

His comments, which echoed those issued earlier by President Donald Trump, came as top diplomats from the U.S. and Europe skipped a new round of Ukraine peace talks in London, with the latest discussions on a ceasefire proposal taking place among senior officials.

“It’s now time, I think, to take, if not the final step, one of the final steps — which is, at a broad level, the parties saying we’re going to stop the killing, we’re going to freeze the territorial lines at some level close to where they are today,” Vance said.

He acknowledged the plan would require both Russia and Ukraine to “give up some of the territory they currently own.”