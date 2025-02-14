Vance Threatens Sanctions, U.S. Troops in Ukraine if Putin Rejects Peace Deal

Washington could impose tougher sanctions on Moscow and send U.S. troops to Ukraine if Russian President Vladimir Putin fails to negotiate a Ukraine peace deal in good faith, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published Friday.

“There are economic tools of leverage, there are of course military tools of leverage,” Vance was quoted as saying. “I think there is a deal that is going to come out of this that’s going to shock a lot of people.”

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he held a “lengthy and highly productive phone call” with Putin, adding that the two agreed to begin ceasefire negotiations for the war in Ukraine.

That phone call, along with Trump’s comments that Ukraine is unlikely to reclaim all of its lost territory or achieve NATO membership as part of any potential settlement, have stunned European officials and raised concerns that Kyiv may be sidelined in discussions about its own future.

“The president is not going to go into this with blinders on,” Vance told WSJ. “He’s going to say, ‘Everything is on the table, let’s make a deal.’”