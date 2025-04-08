Trump Criticizes Ongoing Bombing in Ukraine Amid Ceasefire Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday voiced frustration over ongoing violence in Ukraine as his administration continues to pursue a deal to end the three-year war.

“I’m not happy about what’s going on” in Ukraine, Trump told reporters at the White House, saying that “they’re bombing like crazy right now,” even as he claimed the parties were “sort of close” to a deal.

Trump did not single out Russia specifically in his comments, but the Russian military has launched a number of deadly strikes against Ukraine over the past week, including a Friday strike on Kryvyi Rih that killed 14 people.

Describing the situation as “not good,” Trump said: “We’re meeting with Russia, we’re meeting with Ukraine, and we’re getting sort of close, but I’m not happy with all the bombing that’s gone on in the last week or so.”

“It’s horrible. It’s a horrible thing,” he added.