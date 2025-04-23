Top Diplomats Skip Ukraine Peace Talks in London

Top diplomats from the United States and Europe skipped a new round of Ukraine peace talks in London on Wednesday, the British Foreign Office told news outlets, with the latest discussions on a ceasefire proposal now taking place among senior officials.

Sky News reported earlier that Germany and France chose not to send their foreign ministers, while U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also declined to attend, according to The New York Times. U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, who is expected to travel to Moscow this week, also skipped the London meeting.

Instead, the talks are being attended by U.S. special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg and Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron. Ukraine is represented by President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak, along with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

“The Ukraine Peace Talks meeting with foreign ministers today is being postponed. Official-level talks will continue but these are closed to media,” AFP and The Guardian quoted the U.K. Foreign Office as saying in a statement.

Yermak wrote Wednesday morning that he arrived in London for the discussions, saying Ukraine “remains committed to working for peace” and that, during his visit, he “would discuss ways to achieve a full and unconditional ceasefire with Russia.”