Ukraine’s Ex-Army Chief Zaluzhny Appointed Ambassador to U.K.

Ukraine on Thursday named Valery Zaluzhny as its new envoy to the U.K., a month after he was removed from his position as the country's commander-in-chief.

The announcement came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met British Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps.

"On March 7, 2024, the President of Ukraine approved the candidacy of Valery Zaluzhny for the post of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom," the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Zelensky praised the appointment of Zaluzhny, saying "our alliance with Britain should only get stronger."

"Zaluzhny told me that this is the direction he would like to take — diplomacy," he added.