Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Turkey to Hold Talks With Russian and Ukrainian Teams on Friday – FM Source

By AFP
Russian delegation head and Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, flanked by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin (L) and GRU military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov (R), speaks to the press ahead of a planned meeting between Ukrainian, American and Russian delegates in Istanbul on Thursday Yasin Akgul / AFP

Talks in Istanbul between Turkey's top diplomat and a Russian delegation have ended with the two sides set to meet again Friday with the Ukrainians, a foreign ministry source said.

The meeting between Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the delegation headed by Vladimir Medinsky at Istanbul's Dolmabahçe Palace finished late on Thursday, the source added.

"The meeting has ended. Tomorrow there will be more talks in different formats," he said, indicating that "trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and Turkey are on the agenda."

There would also be a round of U.S., Ukrainian and Turkish talks.

"It has not been finalized whether there will be a quadrilateral format," grouping officials from all four countries, he added.

Russia and Ukraine had been expected to meet Thursday in Istanbul for their first direct peace talks in more than three years.

But as the day wore on without any concrete indications of timings, it remained unclear when the sides would meet, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggesting the meetings would happen on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a NATO summit in the southern coastal city of Antalya, Rubio said he would meet Ukraine's top diplomat, Andrii Sybiha, in Istanbul on Friday.

And he said a lower-level U.S. official would meet with the Russian delegation.

"I want to be frank... we don't have high expectations of what will happen tomorrow," Rubio told reporters, saying he hoped Turkey would work to bring the two delegations together.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who had flown to Turkey in the hope of meeting a top-level Russian delegation in Istanbul, instead stayed in Ankara, where he held talks with Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

With Russia showing up with a relatively low-level team, Zelensky then decided to send his defense minister, Rustem Umerov, to lead the Ukrainian delegation.

Medinsky, who heads the Russian team, is a hawkish adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin who has questioned Ukraine's right to exist and led failed talks in 2022 at the start of the war.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Turkey , Diplomacy

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

What Prospects Are There for Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks in Istanbul?

Putin has proposed resuming negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, three years after the two sides held failed talks in the Turkish city.
4 Min read
Feature

Playing for Time: What the Kremlin Wants in New Talks with the U.S. on Ukraine

For the Kremlin, dragging out peace negotiations for as long as possible is imperative, sources familiar with its thinking told MT.
5 Min read

Russian Negotiator Says He’s Hoping for ‘Some Progress’ at Talks in Saudi Arabia Next Week

Senator Grigory Karasin described his mood as both “combative and constructive” ahead of talks with U.S. officials on Monday.
1 Min read

Russians Evade Conscription in Istanbul as Mobilization Rumors Become Reality

ISTANBUL — Alexander, 23, remembers panic-buying a ticket from St. Petersburg to this Turkish metropolis shortly after Russia launched its invasion...
4 Min read