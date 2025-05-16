Turkey to Hold Talks With Russian and Ukrainian Teams on Friday – FM Source

Talks in Istanbul between Turkey's top diplomat and a Russian delegation have ended with the two sides set to meet again Friday with the Ukrainians, a foreign ministry source said.

The meeting between Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the delegation headed by Vladimir Medinsky at Istanbul's Dolmabahçe Palace finished late on Thursday, the source added.

"The meeting has ended. Tomorrow there will be more talks in different formats," he said, indicating that "trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and Turkey are on the agenda."

There would also be a round of U.S., Ukrainian and Turkish talks.

"It has not been finalized whether there will be a quadrilateral format," grouping officials from all four countries, he added.