Diplomatic Protest After Russian Strike Injures Colombians in Ukraine

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro said Wednesday that his country would send a note of diplomatic protest to Russia after three Colombians were injured in a missile strike that killed 11 in Ukraine.

Petro said on Twitter that "Russia has attacked three defenseless Colombian civilians. In so doing, it violated the protocols of war."

He added that Columbia's Foreign Ministry will deliver a note of diplomatic protest to Moscow.

Three children were among the dead and at least 56 people were injured in Tuesday's rocket strike on the Ria Pizza restaurant in the town of Kramatorsk.