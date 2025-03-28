China’s Foreign Minister to Discuss Ukraine War Talks During Visit to Russia Next Week

China's Foreign Minister will visit Russia next week for talks on issues including efforts to end the war in Ukraine, both countries announced Friday.

"At the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov... Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Russia from March 31 to April 2," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

During the visit, Wang will meet with Russian leaders and hold talks with Lavrov, Beijing said.

"China is willing to take this visit as an opportunity to work with Russia to promote the implementation of the important consensus reached by the two heads of state," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters.

He added that Wang would engage in "in-depth communication on the development of China-Russia relations in the next stage and international and regional issues of common concern to both sides."