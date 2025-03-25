Russia, U.S. Agree on Energy Target Strike Moratorium, Kremlin Says

Russia and the United States have agreed that a 30-day energy truce mentioned by Vladimir Putin last week applies to pipelines, power stations and refineries, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

Moscow insists the truce between Moscow and Kyiv has been in effect since March 18, but it had until now revealed no details, while Ukraine has accused Russia of repeatedly breaking it.

“A list of Russian and Ukrainian facilities subject to a temporary moratorium on energy strikes was agreed between the Russian and U.S. sides,” the Kremlin said, following talks between U.S. and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia.

Among the types of facilities listed are refineries, pipelines, oil and gas storage facilities, electricity transmission infrastructure, and power plants, including hydroelectric and nuclear.

It said the temporary moratorium was valid for 30 days starting from March 18 and “may be extended by mutual agreement.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow last week of continuing to hit energy facilities anyway and said Thursday that nothing had changed, “despite Putin's words.”

Moscow has sought to end Ukraine's strikes on its oil and gas industry, a key source of revenue for its state coffers.