Hackers Claim to Publish Aeroflot CEO’s Flight History After Cyberattack

Ukrainian and Belarusian hackers who claimed responsibility for a major cyberattack on Aeroflot said Friday that they published the flight history of the Russian airline’s CEO despite official denials that any data had been leaked.

The Ukrainian group Silent Crow and the Belarusian group Cyber Partisans said they carried out the attack that grounded dozens of Aeroflot flights between Monday and Tuesday.

Aeroflot and Russia’s Transportation Ministry blamed an “IT failure,” while federal prosecutors launched a criminal investigation into a suspected cyberattack.

On Thursday, Russia’s state media watchdog Roskomnadzor told reporters it had “no confirmation” of any data leaks.

In response, Cyber Partisans posted a screenshot that appeared to show Aeroflot CEO Sergei Alexandrovsky’s flight history between April 2024 and June 2025. The image blurred parts of his name and passport number but showed his birthdate and destinations, including domestic flights from Moscow to St. Petersburg, Krasnoyarsk and Novosibirsk.

The Moscow Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the data.