Hackers Claim to Publish Aeroflot CEO’s Flight History After Cyberattack

Ukrainian and Belarusian hackers who claimed responsibility for a major cyberattack on Aeroflot said Friday that they published the flight history of the Russian airline’s CEO despite official denials that any data had been leaked.
The Ukrainian group Silent Crow and the Belarusian group Cyber Partisans said they carried out the attack that grounded dozens of Aeroflot flights between Monday and Tuesday.
Aeroflot and Russia’s Transportation Ministry blamed an “IT failure,” while federal prosecutors launched a criminal investigation into a suspected cyberattack.
On Thursday, Russia’s state media watchdog Roskomnadzor told reporters it had “no confirmation” of any data leaks.
In response, Cyber Partisans posted a screenshot that appeared to show Aeroflot CEO Sergei Alexandrovsky’s flight history between April 2024 and June 2025. The image blurred parts of his name and passport number but showed his birthdate and destinations, including domestic flights from Moscow to St. Petersburg, Krasnoyarsk and Novosibirsk.
The Moscow Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the data.
“Expect more Aeroflot leaks in the near future,” Cyber Partisans wrote on Telegram.
The hackers claimed they had accessed flight history databases, taken over employees’ computers, compromised corporate systems and extracted data from surveillance and wiretapping servers. They also claimed to have destroyed around 7,000 servers.
Cyber Partisans further alleged that Alexandrovsky had not changed his company password since 2022.
Aeroflot has not commented on the latest claims.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.