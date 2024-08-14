FSB-Linked Phishing Campaign Targets Russian Activists, Independent Media

Hackers with suspected connections to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) are using sophisticated phishing attacks to target civil society figures in Russia, Europe and the United States, according to a report published by digital rights groups on Wednesday.

The Russian rights organization First Department said that phishing attacks since the start of this year have targeted Russian opposition politicians, human rights activists, NGO workers, media personnel and charities, along with their Belarusian and Western counterparts.

One of the identified attackers is known as Coldriver, a group that the U.S. and British governments previously linked to the FSB’s Center for Information Security, also known as Center 18. A second group, called Coldwastrel, was identified by the digital rights nonprofit Access Now.

First Department revealed that it was the “first known target” of Coldwastrel. Access Now suggested that the group “may be acting in the interests of the Russian regime,” but said that it was too early to definitively attribute the attack to a specific entity.