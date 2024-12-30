Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Jails Ex-Police Officer 15 Years for Sharing Air Defense Locations With Russia

By AFP
Aftermath of a Russian strike in the Zaporizhzhia region. @ivan_fedorov_zp

Law enforcement authorities in Ukraine said Monday that a former police officer was found guilty of treason and sentenced to 15 years in prison for sharing the location of air defense units with Russia.

Kyiv has launched thousands of investigations into Ukrainians suspected of collaborating with Russian forces since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Prosecutors said the resident of the industrial Zaporizhzhia region, which Moscow claims is part of Russia, had shared the positions of air defense units with a former classmate who now serves in the Russian military.

"The man traveled around the city of Zaporizhzhia and its outskirts to establish the locations of air defense positions, personnel and defense forces' equipment," Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

It added that the man also gathered information on the locations of defense industry facilities in the region.

The city of Zaporizhzhia, which had a pre-war population of around 700,000 people, has faced regular Russian aerial attacks since February 2022.

Read more about: Ukraine , Espionage , Court cases

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Man to Stand Trial in Germany for Murdering Ukrainian Soldiers

The 57-year-old Russian national was arrested in April after the two Ukrainian soldiers were found stabbed to death at a shopping center.
1 Min read

Ex-Official Jailed 12 Years for Sending Ukraine ‘State Secrets'

The Telegram channel Krasnodar Teletype identified the defendant as former regional environmental administration official Artur Katrychko.
1 Min read

Russia Arrests Suspected Ukrainian Spy in Crimea

A woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to obtain Russian military secrets on behalf of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Journalist Detained in Moscow Accused of Spying

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has accused a Ukrainian journalist detained in Moscow of espionage. The FSB called Roman Sushchenko “an operative...