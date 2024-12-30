Ukraine Jails Ex-Police Officer 15 Years for Sharing Air Defense Locations With Russia

Law enforcement authorities in Ukraine said Monday that a former police officer was found guilty of treason and sentenced to 15 years in prison for sharing the location of air defense units with Russia.

Kyiv has launched thousands of investigations into Ukrainians suspected of collaborating with Russian forces since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Prosecutors said the resident of the industrial Zaporizhzhia region, which Moscow claims is part of Russia, had shared the positions of air defense units with a former classmate who now serves in the Russian military.

"The man traveled around the city of Zaporizhzhia and its outskirts to establish the locations of air defense positions, personnel and defense forces' equipment," Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

It added that the man also gathered information on the locations of defense industry facilities in the region.

The city of Zaporizhzhia, which had a pre-war population of around 700,000 people, has faced regular Russian aerial attacks since February 2022.