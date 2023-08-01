Ex-Official Jailed 12 Years for Sending Ukraine ‘State Secrets'

A court in southern Russia has sentenced a former regional administration official to 12 years in prison on charges of providing Ukraine with state secrets, local media reported Tuesday.

The Krasnodar Region Court found the unidentified former official guilty of treason and handed him a 12-year sentence in a maximum-security prison.

He was accused of transferring unspecified information that could be “used against the security of the Russian Federation” as an “agent” of Ukraine’s SBU intelligence agency.

Krasnodar’s board of judges rejected the defense team’s appeal and allowed the original verdict to enter into force, the court said.