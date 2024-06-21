Germany Arrests 3 Men Suspected of Spying on Ukrainian National

German prosecutors announced Friday that they had arrested three men suspected of spying for a foreign intelligence service.

The three men were arrested in the western city of Frankfurt on Wednesday after allegedly trying "to gather information about a Ukrainian national," federal prosecutors said in a statement.

The men were only identified as Robert A. from Ukraine, Vardges I. from Armenia and Russian citizen Arman S.

Prosecutors did not specify which foreign secret service the men were allegedly working for and declined to comment further when contacted by AFP.

"The three suspects were acting on behalf of a foreign intelligence service in Germany," the statement said, adding that the trio had on June 19 "scouted a cafe in Frankfurt am Main where the target person was thought to be."