UN ‘Alarmed’ by Russia’s Uptick in Spying, Treason Arrests

The United Nations has expressed alarm over the growing number of treason and espionage arrests made in Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine last year.

Sixteen people were convicted in Russia for treason and espionage in 2022, according to UN experts on human rights and freedom of expression.

At least 43 others faced similar charges so far in 2023, they added.

The UN’s special rapporteurs Mariana Katzarova and Irene Khan voiced their concerns in the wake of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich’s espionage arrest in Russia earlier this year.