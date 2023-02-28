Putin Urges FSB ‘Comrades’ to Step Up Counterintelligence Work

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the loss of life members of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) have suffered in the war in Ukraine and urged the agency to step up its counterintelligence activities in a speech to an expanded FSB board meeting in Moscow on Tuesday.

"I would like to thank the leadership and all employees of the agency, especially those who worked on the frontlines: in the liberated territories, in the zone around the frontlines and behind enemy lines,” Putin said.

“Unfortunately, dear comrades, we all know that there have been losses in our ranks,” he added, without specifying the exact number of those killed in the war to date.

Putin stressed that consolidating the FSB's "operational and personnel potential" in areas of Ukraine currently occupied by Russian forces should be one of the agency’s top priorities for the coming year.