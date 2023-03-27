Elites Allegedly Insulting Putin in Phone Call Cause Sensation in Russia

An audio recording of a telephone conversation allegedly taking place between Russian music producer Iosif Prigozhin and billionaire former senator Farhad Akhmedov continued to send shockwaves through Russia's elites on Monday, as one media outlet publicly backed its authenticity.

The unusually frank discussion between two well-connected and wealthy members of the Russian elite, supposedly a wiretapped phone conversation, was posted to Youtube earlier this month but only began to receive close scrutiny on Friday, when its existence was reported by Ukraine's Channel 5.

Touching on frustrations with the current political situation in Russia and the Western sanctions against it, the conversation employs extremely crude language to criticize both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine in an expletive-laden back-and-forth that has already raised eyebrows given the silence of the vast majority of Russia's elites over the war in Ukraine.

"[Putin] doesn't give a fuck about anything. And he doesn't give a fuck about the people. He's fucking Satan. Wimp ..," one of the pair says.

"How will we clean all this up later? Fascism will be here, a military dictatorship. You'll see. That's how it's going to end," a voice says, only for his interlocutor to agree.