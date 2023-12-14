Putin ‘Hopes’ Moscow, Washington Will Find Solution on Arrested U.S. Citizens

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Moscow was in “difficult” talks with Washington about a prisoner swap involving WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich and jailed ex-Marine Paul Whelan.

“There are contacts on this issue and dialogue is ongoing, but it's not straightforward,” Putin said.

“I hope that we will find a solution. But, I repeat, the American side must hear us and make an appropriate decision. One that suits the Russian side as well,” Putin said, responding to New York Times journalist Valerie Hopkins.

Putin disputed Hopkins' characterization of Gershkovich’s detention “without trial and investigation,” and poses a question of his own: “Why don’t they [Western journalists] stop committing offenses on Russian territory?”