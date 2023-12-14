Russia Upholds Detention of WSJ Reporter Gershkovich – Court

A Moscow court on Thursday upheld a ruling to hold in detention until Jan. 30 U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia earlier this year on espionage charges.

The 32-year-old Wall Street Journal correspondent in Moscow, his employer and the U.S. government have all rejected the spying allegations.

"Evan Gershkovich will remain in custody until Jan. 30, 2024," the Moscow City Court said in a statement on social media, turning down an appeal lodged late last month.