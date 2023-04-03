Jailed WSJ Reporter Appeals Arrest in Russia on Spying Claims

Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich’s attorneys have appealed his arrest on suspicion of espionage, the Vedomosti business daily reported Monday, citing the press service of Moscow's Lefortovo District Court.

“An appeal has been filed with the court,” the newspaper cited the court’s press service as saying.

“The date of the hearing on his detention appeal will be announced this week.”

Gershkovich, 31, a U.S. citizen and former Moscow Times reporter, was detained while reporting from the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg and brought to Moscow on March 30, with the Kremlin claiming he was caught “red-handed.”

He is believed to be the first foreign journalist arrested on spying allegations in Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union.