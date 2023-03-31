Hostage, Signal or Revenge? Spotlight on Russia’s Reasons for Arresting WSJ Reporter

The Russian authorities’ decision to arrest Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on spying charges came under intense scrutiny Friday, with speculation over why the Kremlin decided to take a step that was not only provocative but has no analogy in post-Soviet Russia. As the dust settled on Gershkovich’s detention on Thursday in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg, the event looked set to go down as a milestone in the deterioration of already abysmal relations between Moscow and Western capitals. Few seem to take at face value the spying allegations against a reporter who has lived in Russia for 6 years and has repeatedly received official accreditation from the Russian Foreign Ministry. While some believe the Kremlin has an eye on a future prisoner exchange with the United States, others suggested Gershkovoich’s arrest could be designed to intimidate foreign reporters, a way to settle scores for limits placed on Russian journalists in the U.S. or just a deliberate attempt to antagonize Washington. Either way, it appeared increasingly clear that the orders for Gershkovich’s arrest came from the highest level in Moscow. A senior Russian government official who previously worked in the security services told The Moscow Times that military counterintelligence officers from the State Security Service (FSB) flew from Moscow to Yekaterinburg to detain Gershkovich. “This is a high-profile case, so it was dealt with by the FSB’s military counter-intelligence department. Moscow operatives have much more experience in such cases than their regional counterparts,” the official said.

Gershkovich leaves a court building in Moscow. Evgenia Novozhenina / Reuters

A serving Kremlin official confirmed to The Moscow Times that the FSB’s military counter-intelligence department was handling the case. The news of the arrest was quickly met with statements from senior Russian officials asserting Gershkovich’s guilt. President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Gershkovich was caught “red-handed,” while Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said his activities in Yekaterinburg did not bear “any relation to journalism.” Some even drew attention to the van in which Gershkovich was delivered to the Moscow courtroom as evidence of the “demonstrative” nature of the case. "Look at the van. The [Russian] tricolor is not an accident or coincidence, but a deliberate choice by the FSB," a Kremlin official told The Moscow Times. Some quickly concluded that the Kremlin had ordered the detention of Gershkovich in order to exchange him for Russians held in Western jails. “It appears that they have taken a hostage,” tweeted R.Politik, the analysis firm run by Russian political expert Tatiana Stanovaya, shortly after news of Gershkovich’s detention was first reported. Speculation about those who the Kremlin might be seeking to extract from Western jails has centered on Maria Mayer and Ludwig Gisch, alleged Russian deep-cover spies arrested in Slovenia in December, and Sergei Cherkasov, an alleged Russian agent charged earlier this month in the United States.

A van carrying Gershkovich leaves Lefortovo court in Moscow. Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP / TASS

It would not be the first time high-profile arrests of foreigners in Russia appear designed to increase the Kremlin’s leverage. Last year, Washington released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was serving a prison sentence in the U.S., in exchange for American basketball star Brittney Griner who was convicted on drug charges in Russia. “I think it's a response to the [arrest of the] couple in Slovenia,” a former high-ranking Kremlin official told The Moscow Times when asked about Gershkovich. Others suggested that the arrest of Gershkovich could be the Kremlin sending a signal to foreign reporters in Russia who — unlike their independent Russian counterparts — have largely been allowed to work freely since the start of the war. There was also speculation that it could be the Kremlin’s response to what it sees as restrictions placed on Russian reporters working in Western countries, or even to the growing U.S. military support for Ukraine. “It's a message in the style of ‘your guys don't have a damn thing to be doing here’," another Kremlin official told The Moscow Times on Friday. The last known case of a foreign reporter being accused of spying in Russia was in 1986 when Nicholas Daniloff, a U.S. reporter, was arrested by the Soviet government in retaliation for the arrest of a Soviet spy in the United States. He was allowed to leave the Soviet Union several weeks later. While there is no blueprint for a possible swap between the U.S. and Russia, previous such exchanges have only taken place once the prisoner in Russia has been formally convicted — a process that could take months or even years. Few doubt that the arrest of Gershkovich is likely to be another major blow to relations between Washington and Moscow.