Russian IT Firms Fear Equipment Shortages as Western Sanctions Bite

Russia’s largest IT companies fear being left unable to operate as a result of severe equipment shortages sparked by Western sanctions, media outlet Kommersant reported Monday.

Russian social media platform Vkontakte (VK) and tech giant Yandex have both reported difficulties sourcing new equipment, particularly computer servers.

VK has called on Russia’s Digital Development Ministry for help purchasing “tens of thousands of servers,” essential for the company’s continued operations, Kommersant reported.

Key vendors of Russian computer parts including Hewlett Packard, Dell and IBM, have suspended their operations within the country following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.



