Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ministry Says Seizing Russian Assets 'Not Permissible Under Swiss Law'

By AFP
Switzerland's Federal Palace in Bern. Axel Tschentscher (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Switzerland's government announced Wednesday that confiscating private Russian assets in the country to help rebuild Ukraine would be contrary to Swiss law.

Traditionally neutral Switzerland decided four days after Russia invaded a year ago to align itself with European Union sanctions against Moscow, since when it has frozen billions in Russian assets. 

Faced with international proposals to use confiscated assets to help rebuild Ukraine, Switzerland's Federal Council, as the government is known, had asked a justice department working group to clarify the legality of such a move.

The group concluded that "the expropriation of private assets of lawful origin without compensation is not permissible under Swiss law," a government statement said.

"The confiscation of frozen private assets is inconsistent with the Federal Constitution and the prevailing legal order and violates Switzerland's international commitments."

The government said it had taken note of the conclusion, stressing that "support for Ukraine will continue, independent of the discussions on frozen assets." 

Bern said it was engaged in other international discussions, including on the potential confiscation of Russia's Central Bank currency reserves and other state assets.

"The introduction of tougher criminal penalties for violating sanctions is also being examined," it said.

Several initiatives are underway in parliament towards relaxing the re-export rules to make it possible for Swiss war materiel to be transferred via third countries to Ukraine, though any decision is still likely months away.

Read more about: Switzerland , Sanctions , Ukraine war

Read more

'maximum pressure'

EU Agrees Ban on Most Russian Oil Imports, Remove Sberbank From SWIFT

Despite the gap in the embargo left by Hungary's opposition, the latest round of sanctions represents some of the most damaging measures taken by the EU...
Ongoing Push

Russia Advances in East Ukraine as EU Meets on Oil Ban

Zelensky is expected to press EU officials "to kill Russian exports."
Big Mac To Go

McDonald’s Agrees Sale of Russian Restaurants to Siberian Oil Magnate

Govor already operates 25 of the chain’s restaurants in Russia.
Sanctions Hit

Russian Car Factory Gives Farmland to Furloughed Workers

The plant has seen has production drop threefold after BMW and General Motors left the Russian market.