Germany Says Russia Has Hours to Abide by Ceasefire or Face Sanctions

European countries will start preparing new sanctions on Russia unless the Kremlin starts abiding by a 30-day ceasefire by the end of Monday, Germany's government said.

Ukraine's military said Russia had conducted dozens of attacks along the front in eastern Ukraine on Monday, as well as an overnight assault using more than 100 drones, despite the ceasefire proposal by Europe and Kyiv.

"The clock is ticking," a German government spokesperson said at a news conference in Berlin.

"We still have 12 hours until the end of the day, and if the ceasefire is not in place by then, the European side will [set in motion] preparations for sanctions," the spokesperson said.

The leaders of four major European powers travelled to Kyiv on Saturday and demanded an unconditional 30-day ceasefire from Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin, implicitly rejecting the offer, instead proposed direct Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul that he said could potentially lead to a ceasefire.