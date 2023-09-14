Rich Russians Still Transferring Cash to Swiss Bank Accounts – Media

Wealthy Russians have continued to move cash through Swiss bank accounts even after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including family members of a tycoon publicly backing the war, a media investigation showed Thursday.

Leaked documents analyzed by the Tamedia group showed that family members of Alexander Ponomarenko, the head of Moscow water company Mosvodokanal, had "placed millions in Switzerland, even after the start of the war."

The group had along with an international media consortium spent weeks analyzing documents leaked from a Zurich-based asset manager and briefly posted on the darknet by a Russian hacker group.

In June 2022, as the United Nations in Geneva was decrying Russian atrocities in the captured Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Ponomarenko's daughter was "almost simultaneously" opening an account with the Reyl bank in Zurich, it said.

Not long after, documents revealed she deposited $9.5 million, according to Tamedia.

And it said the leaked documents show that in November 2022, his girlfriend held nearly $26 million with the Julius Baer bank, and $4.5 million with Pictet.