Russian Court Extends Detention of U.S. Journalist Gershkovich

A Moscow court on Tuesday said it had extended the detention of U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia earlier this year on spying charges.

The court said Gershkovich's "period of detention" was extended by two more months until January 30.

The 32-year-old Wall Street Journal correspondent in Moscow, his employer and the U.S. government have all rejected the spying allegations.

Tuesday's hearing was held behind closed doors, and no press were allowed inside.

The extension of Gershkovich's detention was almost certain, as Moscow rarely releases people imprisoned while awaiting trial on serious charges.