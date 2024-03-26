Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Extends Evan Gershkovich’s Pre-Trial Detention Ahead of Arrest Anniversary

By AFP
Evan Gershkovich seen in court. t.me/moscowcourts

A Moscow court on Tuesday extended the pre-trial detention of U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich until June 30, ensuring that he will have spent more than one year behind bars following his arrest last year on espionage charges. 

Russian prosecutors have accused the Wall Street Journal reporter of espionage, the first such charge against a Western journalist in Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union.

The 32-year-old is being held in Moscow's notorious Lefortovo prison and faces a maximum of 20 years in jail if found guilty.

The Moscow court's press service said it had "extended the term of detention of Evan Gershkovich until June 30, 2024" following a hearing in the Russian capital.

Gershkovich, his employers and U.S. officials have all vehemently denied the accusations. 

Friday marks one year since Gershkovich's arrest by Federal Security Service (FSB) agents in the city of Yekaterinburg, around 1,400 kilometers east of Moscow. 

"This verdict to further prolong Evan's detention feels particularly painful, as this week marks one year since Evan was arrested and wrongfully detained," U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy said following the verdict.

"The accusations against Evan are categorically untrue. They are not a different interpretation of circumstances. They are fiction," she added outside the court.

President Vladimir Putin said last month that he would like to see Gershkovich released as part of a prisoner exchange.

In remarks to conservative American TV commentator Tucker Carlson, he said talks between Russia and the United States about a possible swap were ongoing.

The Russian leader made clear he wanted any deal to involve the release of a Russian man who was jailed in Germany for killing a Chechen dissident.

Read more about: Evan Gershkovich , Journalists

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

prisoner swap

Kremlin Refuses to Say If Berlin Park Hitman Was Russian Agent

Putin brought up the case of Vadim Krasikov in the context of ongoing talks to free American reporter Evan Gershkovich.
2 Min read
spying charges

Russian Court Extends U.S. Journalist Gershkovich's Detention by 2 Months

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's detention was extended until March 30, one year and one day since he was arrested in Russia.
1 Min read
rejected appeal

Russia Upholds Detention of WSJ Reporter Gershkovich – Court

"Evan Gershkovich will remain in custody until Jan. 30, 2024," the Moscow City Court said, turning down an appeal lodged late last month.
1 Min read
'under review'

Russia Says Detained U.S. Journalist Still Not Granted Consular Access

U.S. embassy officials have not been permitted access to Evan Gershkovich in the two weeks since his arrest.
1 Min read