Russia Extends Evan Gershkovich’s Pre-Trial Detention Ahead of Arrest Anniversary

A Moscow court on Tuesday extended the pre-trial detention of U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich until June 30, ensuring that he will have spent more than one year behind bars following his arrest last year on espionage charges.

Russian prosecutors have accused the Wall Street Journal reporter of espionage, the first such charge against a Western journalist in Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union.

The 32-year-old is being held in Moscow's notorious Lefortovo prison and faces a maximum of 20 years in jail if found guilty.

The Moscow court's press service said it had "extended the term of detention of Evan Gershkovich until June 30, 2024" following a hearing in the Russian capital.

Gershkovich, his employers and U.S. officials have all vehemently denied the accusations.