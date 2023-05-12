U.S. Explores ‘Narrow’ Sanctions Relief to Free Gershkovich, Whelan From Russia – Reports

The United States is considering easing sanctions against Moscow in order to secure the release of jailed Americans Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan from Russian prison, CNN reported Thursday, citing unnamed senior White House officials.

The U.S. has classified Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, and Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, as “wrongfully detained.”

The “narrow sanctions relief” on Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) is reportedly part of the Biden administration’s efforts to come up with “creative offers” that could “gin up” Russian interest in a prisoner swap.

Administration officials said last month’s sanctions against the FSB could be rolled back if Americans held in Russia were released.

However, “the Russians are so widely sanctioned already, so sanctions relief is unlikely to move [them],” a former U.S. official was quoted as saying.

As a result, Washington’s priority is to identify Russian spies detained by U.S. allies because the U.S. does not currently have high-level Russian spies in custody, according to CNN.