Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Non-Renewable Energy Saved Texas' Frozen Wind Turbines, Putin Says

Putin has regularly criticized global green energy initiatives. Kremlin.ru

Non-renewable energy was used to move frozen wind turbines back online in Texas during last month’s deep freeze, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

An unprecedented winter storm in the southern U.S. state knocked out half of its wind power as well as natural gas and coal capacities. Pundits and state officials said that iced-over wind turbines were exclusively to blame for leaving millions of Texans without power and drinking water, a theory that experts say is misleading.

Putin, whose country is a leading fossil fuel producer, cited Texas as a lesson for how Russia should approach the development of its energy-rich regions.

“Texas froze when it was cold,” Putin said during a videoconference with coal industry leaders.

“They had to use methods that are a far cry from environmental protection to warm the windmills up,” he said.

Putin said the case underscores the need for Russia to “carefully study every possible scenario to ensure the steady growth of our coal-mining regions.”

The Kremlin previously pointed to the Texas power outages when reacting to the Biden administration’s purported plans to place sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline carrying natural gas to Germany.

Putin has regularly criticized global green energy initiatives, despite Russia being a signatory of the Paris climate agreement, saying solar and wind power could “send humanity to caves.”

He has also blamed wind turbines for bird deaths and causing “worms to come out of the soil.”

Read more about: Putin , Energy , United States

Read more

Putin

Blasting U.S., Putin Orders Destruction of Russia's Last Chemical Weapons

In a state-televised broadcast, President Vladimir Putin oversees the destruction of Russia's last chemical weapons.
Putin

Putin Vows to Retaliate After U.S. Senate Sanctions Vote

The U.S. Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly passed a bill calling for tougher economic sanctions against Russia
Putin

The New Yorker's Latest Magazine Cover Features a Cartoon Putin and a Russian Title

The magazine's usual patrician mascot has strangely transformed into Eustace Vladimirovich Tilley, a caricature of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
opinion

Hitting Rock Bottom: U.S.-Russian Relations Plunge Again

Russia has made an unexpected maneuver by declaring an ostentatious break with the United States on a broad front.

Until recently, everything seemed...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.