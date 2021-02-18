Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Says U.S. Should Focus on Texas Instead of Nord Stream 2

Russia and the U.S. have long been at odds over the $11 billion pipeline’s construction. Jens Büttner / dpa / TASS

The Kremlin has said the U.S. should mind its own business when it comes to Moscow's work on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline and focus on power outages in Texas instead.

Millions of people in Texas were left without power and drinking water this week due to an abnormally severe winter storm. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is reportedly considering new sanctions on Nord Stream 2, which will carry Russian natural gas to Germany and western Europe beneath the Baltic Sea once complete. 

The pipeline “has absolutely nothing to do with the energy supply of the United States,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said to reporters Thursday, according to Interfax.

"It makes sense for our American partners to be less interested in Nord Stream 2 and more interested in Texas' heat and energy supply," Peskov added.

Russia and the U.S. have long been at odds over the $11 billion pipeline’s construction, which resumed on Feb. 6 after coming to a halt last year amid pressure from the Trump administration. 

Washington argues that Nord Stream 2 will allow Moscow to wield its energy resources to exert political influence in Europe. 

At his annual press conference in December, Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted that the pipeline will be completed.

Read more

PIPELINE POLITICS

U.S. Will Lift Nord Stream 2 Sanctions if Europe Suspends Construction, Says Biden Advisor

The U.S. imposed sanctions at the end of 2019 in an effort to halt the construction of the pipeline, which will transport Russian gas to Europe.
Illegal smuggling

Kremlin Protests U.S. Arrest of Russian Accused of Smuggling Fighter Jet Manuals

The Kremlin said it was deeply unhappy over the extradition.
Kremlin

'There are no Oligarchs in Russia,' Kremlin Claims Amid Reports of New U.S. Sanctions

Media reports say Washington is planning to sanction Russian oligarchs as early as next week.
Kremlin

Flynn Plea Deal Is ‘Utterly Absurd,’ Says Kremlin

The decision to not respond to U.S. sanctions in December 2016 was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin alone

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.