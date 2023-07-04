Kremlin Hints at 'Contacts' with U.S. Over Jailed Reporter

The Kremlin said Tuesday there were "certain contacts" with the U.S. over detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, responding to a question about a possible prisoner exchange.

U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy was allowed to visit Gershkovich in prison on Monday after a gap in visits of more than two months.

Russian state media reported that Russian consular officials were also on Monday given access to Vladimir Dunaev, an alleged cybercriminal extradited from South Korea who is currently in detention in the United States.

Peskov was asked if the coincidence of these visits indicated a possible exchange.

"There are certain contacts on this matter but we do not want them made public at all. They should take place and continue in total silence," Peskov said.