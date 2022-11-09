Russia Vows to Defend 'Traditional Values' Against 'Gay Propaganda'

Russia on Wednesday vowed to defend its "traditional" values against threats from the United States and so-called "gay propaganda" in a document signed by President Vladimir Putin.

The presidential decree, setting out official policy and entering force immediately, stresses the importance of "traditional values as the basis of Russian society."

It warns that Moscow must take "urgent measures" to ward off threats including those posed by terrorist groups, "certain mass media" and "the United States and other unfriendly foreign countries."

It also lists internal threats from "the activities of certain organizations and people on Russian soil."

These foes risk implanting "alien" ideas in Russian society and causing "the destruction of the traditional family unit through the propaganda of nontraditional sexual relationships," the decree says, using a phrase used by the Kremlin to refer to LGBTQ relationships.