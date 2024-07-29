Germany Says Will Not Be ‘Intimidated’ by Putin’s Nuclear Threats

Germany said on Monday it was not deterred by Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats to relaunch production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons if the United States confirms its intention to deploy missiles to Europe.
"We will not be intimidated by such statements," foreign ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer told a government press conference.
In early July, Washington and Berlin announced that the "episodic deployments" of long-range U.S. missiles, including Tomahawk cruise missiles, to Germany would begin in 2026.
Putin on Sunday threatened to relaunch production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons if the plans go ahead.
"We will consider ourselves liberated from the unilateral moratorium previously adopted on the deployment of medium- and short-range strike capabilities," Putin said during a naval parade in St. Petersburg.
Putin added that now in Russia "the development of a number of such systems is in the final stages."
"We will take mirror measures in deploying them, taking into account the actions of the U.S., its satellites in Europe and in other regions of the world," the Russian president warned.
Such missiles, which can travel between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (300-3,400 miles), were the subject of an arms control treaty signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987.
But both Washington and Moscow withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019, each accusing the other of violations.
"This type of missile... had already been developed and deployed long ago" by Russia, Fischer said.
"What we are now planning is a response to deter these weapons from being used against Germany or other targets," he added.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.