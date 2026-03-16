In Photos: Russia Takes Home 8 Gold Medals at 2026 Winter Paralympics

Russia finished third in the medal standings at the 2026 Winter Paralympics in Italy after its athletes won eight gold medals, along with one silver and three bronze.



A total of six Russian athletes competed at the Milan-Cortina Games, taking part under their national flag and anthem for the first time since 2014, when Russia was barred from international competition over a doping scandal.



They competed in 18 medal events across cross-country skiing, alpine skiing and para-snowboarding, according to the Russian Paralympic Committee.



Anastasia Bagiian and her guide Sergei Siniakin each became three-time Paralympic champions in cross-country skiing.



“Despite the small number of Russian athletes, we made a strong statement and triumphantly returned to the international arena,” said Pavel Rozhkov, head of the Russian Paralympic Committee.



“This is clear evidence of the high level of development of Paralympic sport in Russia, achieved thanks to the personal patronage of Russian President Vladimir Putin,” Rozhkov added.