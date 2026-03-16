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In Photos: Russia Takes Home 8 Gold Medals at 2026 Winter Paralympics

Russia finished third in the medal standings at the 2026 Winter Paralympics in Italy after its athletes won eight gold medals, along with one silver and three bronze.

A total of six Russian athletes competed at the Milan-Cortina Games, taking part under their national flag and anthem for the first time since 2014, when Russia was barred from international competition over a doping scandal.

They competed in 18 medal events across cross-country skiing, alpine skiing and para-snowboarding, according to the Russian Paralympic Committee.

Anastasia Bagiian and her guide Sergei Siniakin each became three-time Paralympic champions in cross-country skiing.

“Despite the small number of Russian athletes, we made a strong statement and triumphantly returned to the international arena,” said Pavel Rozhkov, head of the Russian Paralympic Committee.

“This is clear evidence of the high level of development of Paralympic sport in Russia, achieved thanks to the personal patronage of Russian President Vladimir Putin,” Rozhkov added.
Alexei Bugaev (center) after winning the gold medal in the alpine skiing men's slalom standing.
Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / TASS
Bugaev competes in his first run of the men's alpine skiing event.
Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / TASS
Gold medalists Anastasia Bagiian and guide Sergei Siniakin attend a victory ceremony for the women's 10km para cross-country skiing event at Tesero Cross-Country Stadium.
Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS
Bagiian competes in women's cross-country skiing.
Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS
Skiier Ivan Golubkov after winning gold at the men's 10km sitting cross-country event.
Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS
Golubkov competes in men's sitting cross-country skiing.
Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / TASS
Gold medal winner Varvara Voronchikhina during the victory ceremony for the women's para alpine skiing super-G standing event.
Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS
Voronchikhina crosses the finish line in the alpine skiing women's super-G standing final.
AP / TASS
Voronchikhina and para cross-country Golubkov at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games.
Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS
Read more about: Olympics , Sports

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