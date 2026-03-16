Moscow Region Police Arrest Teenager for Stabbing Another Student

Police in the Moscow region have arrested a seventh-grader after he stabbed another student on their way to school on Monday morning, the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing authorities.

Police said the stabbing took place away from the school grounds in the village of Sverdlovsky, around 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) east of Moscow.

The victim underwent emergency surgery and remains in stable condition, regional health officials said.

Police said the teenagers attended the same school. Authorities identified them by their birth years, saying the attacker was born in 2012 and the victim in 2013.

The Moscow region branch of the Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, said it launched a criminal probe into the attempted murder of a 13-year-old.

Investigators said they were questioning the assailant to determine his motives.

Russia has recorded a number of attacks at schools over the past year.