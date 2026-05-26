Moscow Court Jails HSE Professor 3.5 Years for Navalny Donations

A Moscow judge sentenced a mathematician at the Higher School of Economics (HSE) to 3.5 years in jail after he was found guilty of extremism, the exiled science outlet T-Invariant reported Tuesday.

Andrei Dymov was accused of “financing extremist activities” over donations totaling 3,500 rubles (less than $49) that he made to the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK).

Moscow’s Zyuzinsky District Court found Dymov guilty and handed down its verdict on Monday, less than a month after authorities pressed criminal charges against him on April 30.

It was not immediately clear when Dymov was taken into police custody. A source familiar with the circumstances of Dymov’s prosecution told T-Invariant that he was arrested “about a month ago and purely for show,” with masked officers breaking down the door to his apartment.